CSI Compressco (CCLP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect CSI Compressco to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

