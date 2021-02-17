CryptoSoul 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,075.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $109,047.02 and approximately $2,075.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.58 or 0.00264641 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008170 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,604.63 or 0.03132081 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052727 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain solution that allows developers to build decentralized applications (dapps) and facilitate interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

