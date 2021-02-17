CryptoFlow Tops 24 Hour Volume of $24,713.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $24,713.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00315457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00081229 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00068951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00082060 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.97 or 0.00453928 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00172485 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.