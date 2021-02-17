Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.85 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $7.00 million and approximately $10,203.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00062286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.00858824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00046425 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.98 or 0.04905446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00032033 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.