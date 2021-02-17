Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

CRT stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.11. 89,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,740. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.38.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

