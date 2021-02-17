CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day moving average of $122.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.87.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.