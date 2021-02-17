CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $155.32 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52.

In other news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,703 shares of company stock valued at $66,444,533. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

