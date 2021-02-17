Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.44.

CEQP opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 3.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 25,000.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

