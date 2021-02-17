Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

NYSE INVH opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

