Creative Planning Takes $247,000 Position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 1,358.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.2% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 48,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $44.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.60, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $715,515.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 8,538 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $347,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,068 shares of company stock worth $13,067,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

