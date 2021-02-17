Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 574 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 574 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $4,484,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,489,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $26,833,014. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HUBS stock opened at $527.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $529.23. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.51 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cannonball Research boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.61.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

