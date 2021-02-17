Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,516 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 531,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 166,800 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 266,689 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 237,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 223,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CFR opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $103.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.91.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

