Creative Planning Invests $224,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFO. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 6.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.96.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

