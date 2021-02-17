Creative Planning Has $252,000 Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,445 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $14.94.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

