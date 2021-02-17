Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IETC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $509,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 382.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 63,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000.

Shares of BATS:IETC opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85.

