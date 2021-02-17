Creative Planning Buys 7,966 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 180,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $23.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

