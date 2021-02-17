Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Financial Survey

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and California Beach Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $2.52 billion 1.38 -$32.47 million $2.04 72.09 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Beach Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 2 5 0 2.50 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus target price of $144.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 3.92% 3.54% 0.73% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats California Beach Restaurants on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 16, 2020, the company operated 663 Cracker Barrel stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

