Cowa LLC Invests $70,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter worth $1,695,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

