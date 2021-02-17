Cowa LLC Invests $52,000 in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RQI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,411,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 321,131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

CohenÂ & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

