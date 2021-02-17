Cowa LLC Invests $46,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 473 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.64 and its 200 day moving average is $76.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $121.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

