Cowa LLC Invests $37,000 in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXX. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 434.1% in the 3rd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34. iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $78.84.

