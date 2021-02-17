Cowa LLC Invests $34,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 150.8% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,113,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,392,000 after purchasing an additional 669,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in The Southern by 245.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 471,120 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $24,670,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 43.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,560,000 after acquiring an additional 345,826 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

