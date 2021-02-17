Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in January

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 14th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.0 days.

Covivio stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. 638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. Covivio has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $93.60.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Covivio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with Â25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

