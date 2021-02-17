CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 271,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $910.57. 37,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $905.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $869.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 120.86 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.