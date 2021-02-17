Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will post sales of $3.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. Corning posted sales of $2.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 970,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,920,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 248,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. 7,933,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,544,317. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.