Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) PT Raised to $65.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,342.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

