Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Issues Earnings Results

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. 48,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,226. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSOD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.45.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $302,015.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

