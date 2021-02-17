Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given New $83.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,226. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $59.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patricia Coughlin sold 7,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $302,015.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,342.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after buying an additional 612,537 shares during the period. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,350,000. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 4,205,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,917,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after buying an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after buying an additional 264,217 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

