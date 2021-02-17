Cormark Raises The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Price Target to C$0.35

The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cormark to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

Shares of FIRE stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.32. 35,015,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,089,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The Supreme Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$169.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.64.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

