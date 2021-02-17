Cormark Raises The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Price Target to C$0.35

The Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cormark to C$0.35 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.
Shares of FIRE stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.32. 35,015,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,089,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The Supreme Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$169.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.64.
About The Supreme Cannabis
