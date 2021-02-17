Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 8,989 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $253,939.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $944,228. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Maduck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.04.

CORT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,959,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 71.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

