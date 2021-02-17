Convergence Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,852 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKR. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the third quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Timken by 1,379.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $75.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $86.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $1,765,672.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

