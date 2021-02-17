Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,263 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock opened at $224.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Read More: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.