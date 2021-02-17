Convergence Investment Partners LLC Invests $169,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on ChampionX from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.41. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

