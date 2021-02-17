Contrasting Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) & Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Intuit has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Intuit and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 25.10% 40.29% 21.60% Domo -47.56% N/A -47.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intuit and Domo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $7.68 billion 14.45 $1.83 billion $6.56 64.37 Domo $173.40 million 12.10 -$125.66 million ($4.57) -15.32

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Domo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intuit and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 1 3 15 0 2.74 Domo 0 2 4 0 2.67

Intuit presently has a consensus target price of $410.45, suggesting a potential downside of 2.80%. Domo has a consensus target price of $61.33, suggesting a potential downside of 12.42%. Given Intuit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intuit is more favorable than Domo.

Summary

Intuit beats Domo on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The company's Strategic Partner segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. Intuit Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Red Hat, Inc. on Argo CD, a declarative continuous delivery tool for Kubernetes deployments. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

