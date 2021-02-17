Contrasting Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Payments and Kuboo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $4.91 billion 11.99 $430.61 million $5.86 33.57 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Kuboo.

Volatility and Risk

Global Payments has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Payments and Kuboo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 4 26 0 2.87 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments currently has a consensus price target of $209.59, indicating a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Global Payments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Global Payments is more favorable than Kuboo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Global Payments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 6.75% 6.46% 4.06% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Global Payments beats Kuboo on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc. provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services. This segment also provides an array of enterprise software solutions that streamline business operations of its customers in various vertical markets; and value-added services, such as point-of-sale solutions, and analytic and engagement tools, as well as payroll services. The Issuer Solutions segment offers solutions that enable financial institutions and retailers to manage their card portfolios through a platform; and commercial payments and ePayables solutions for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general-purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers, and businesses under the Netspend brand. It markets its products and services through direct sales force, trade associations, agent and enterprise software providers, referral arrangements with value-added resellers, and independent sales organizations. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kuboo Company Profile

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

