Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.
Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $26.42.
In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Continental Resources
Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.
