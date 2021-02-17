ContentBox Price Up 86.6% Over Last Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 86.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $7.83 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011894 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.57 or 0.00694920 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About ContentBox

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

