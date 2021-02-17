Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 12.2%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 3,267,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,496,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.
The stock has a market cap of $880.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.
About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
