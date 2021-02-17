Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Trading Up 12.2%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s share price was up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 3,267,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,496,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The stock has a market cap of $880.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.