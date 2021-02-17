Construction Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,104 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,944% compared to the typical daily volume of 54 put options.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 22.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,997,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,540 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 330.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 518,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 5.5% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,997,000 after acquiring an additional 254,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

