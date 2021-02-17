Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Increased to $2,000.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNSWF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Constellation Software from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,852.50.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,312.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,271.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,201.42. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $746.28 and a 1-year high of $1,387.13.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

