Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.72. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Shares of ED stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.71. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $94.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.02%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $294,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 368.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

