ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Michael W. Kempner Sells 22,000 Shares

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Michael W. Kempner sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,998,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $24.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.38 million. Analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNOB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 77,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

