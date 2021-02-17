Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Trading Up 10.3%

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s share price was up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 913,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 239,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

