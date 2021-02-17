Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 341,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,307. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $8.48.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

