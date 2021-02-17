Comparing Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) & Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Diginex alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Diginex and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.29%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Diginex.

Volatility and Risk

Diginex has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Diginex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diginex and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex N/A N/A -$840,000.00 ($0.11) -170.36 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.30 $6.23 million $0.50 38.40

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Diginex on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management brand name; and securitization advisory, origination, and distribution services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.