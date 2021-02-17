Comparing Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) & Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Continental Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Luminar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Aktiengesellschaft $49.82 billion 0.59 -$1.37 billion ($0.69) -21.23 Luminar Technologies N/A N/A $5.45 million N/A N/A

Luminar Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Aktiengesellschaft -3.92% -10.18% -3.63% Luminar Technologies N/A -38.58% -0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Aktiengesellschaft 0 6 8 0 2.57 Luminar Technologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

Luminar Technologies has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Continental Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions. The Automotive Technologies division develops components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area develops components and end-to-end systems for connected mobility Â- hardware, software, and services; and offers solutions for networking, humanmachine interaction, system integration, and high-performance computing for passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles and fleets. The Rubber Technologies division provides tires for cars, trucks, buses and specialist vehicles, bicycles, and motorcycles, as well as digital tire monitoring and management systems. The Connected Mobility Â- Hardware division develops, manufactures, and markets products, systems, and intelligent components made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric, such as air spring systems, conveying solutions, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, power transmission products, surface solutions, and vibration control products used in mining, agriculture, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, automotive industry, and other sectors. The Powertrain Technologies division offers intelligent systems and components for the electrification of vehicles, as well as on electronic control units, sensors, actuators, and exhaust-gas aftertreatment solutions. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger vehicles and trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

