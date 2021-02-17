Comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AIM ImmunoTech and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 1 5 0 2.83

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.67%. Given AIM ImmunoTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AIM ImmunoTech is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Volatility and Risk

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.94, indicating that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 807.91 -$9.53 million N/A N/A Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 103.23 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -63.57

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -6,823.39% -30.48% -26.38% Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.32% -20.15% -13.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome. It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of Hepatitis B and HIV, as well as patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has research agreement with the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to test its drug Ampligen as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19, the new coronavirus infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test; and Amgen to develop a therapeutic to prevent or treat COVID-19. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a translational collaboration with AstraZeneca to investigate the use of immunoSEQ T-MAP. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

