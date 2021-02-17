Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Stock Price Down 15.9%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) fell 15.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19. 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

