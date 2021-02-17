Comerica Bank Sells 127 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,978,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3,852.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 235,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,287,000 after purchasing an additional 229,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.45.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,542.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $1,339,924.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001 over the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPGP opened at $256.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.04 and a 1-year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

