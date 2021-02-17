Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,837,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,473,000 after buying an additional 3,481,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,985,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VICI Properties by 609.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,885,000 after buying an additional 1,613,019 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,732,000 after buying an additional 1,398,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares in the last quarter.

VICI opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.48.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

